हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in and as JAWAN in Atlee's new movie, teaser will blow your mind - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan: An Atlee film produced and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment starring SRK is set to release on June 2, 2023. It will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan in and as JAWAN in Atlee&#039;s new movie, teaser will blow your mind - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan fans can jump in joy as Red Chillies Entertainment finally announced JAWAN, a massive action entertainer by maverick director Atlee, starring SRK in the lead. The film promises to be a spectacular event with some high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

SRK AND ATLEE COLLAB

Known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil to name a few, director Atlee brings his magic to a nationwide release with the highly anticipated SRK starter movie. Jawan music director is Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the background music for this Atlee venture An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023.⁰In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced today with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer that will release across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on 2nd June 2023. 

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.
  
Red Chillies Entertainment presents ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on 2nd June 2023 in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first Pan India film. 

With Jawan’s announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, Dunki, Pathaan & now Jawan.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanJawan teaserJawansrk jawanAtlee filmSRK Atlee filmAtleeRed Chillies
Next
Story

As Samrat Prithviraj releases, Manushi Chhillar visits Siddhivinayak Temple - PICS

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Two suspects from Haryana have been arrested in the Moosewala murder case