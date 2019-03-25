Shah Rukh Khan meets special fan ahead of Team Kolkata's opening match, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Expect superstar Shah Rukh Khan to do that extra thing or his fans. He has an ocean of far army across the globe who eagerly wait for his movies. And right now is the season of IPL, so the buzz is sky high.

SRK's Team Kolkata defeated Team Hyderabad by 6 wickets in the opening match at The Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 24, 2019). King Khan along with actress Juhi Chawla were spotted cheering for their team at the stands and even waved at fans.

Just as Shah Rukh entered the pavilion, he met his most special fan, Harshul Goenka, who is wheel-chair bound. The actor gave him a warm hug and spent some time with the differently-abled fan.

Ever since it has found its way to the web, the video has gone viral for all the right reasons. Watch it here:

SRK was the happy boss after his team won the opening match. Interestingly, last year too Harshul was seen at the match ground cheering for his favourite team while Shah Rukh met and clicked pictures with him.