Shah Rukh Khan Offers Prayers At Tirupati Temple With Jawan Co-star Nayanthara, Daughter Suhana Khan - Watch Video

New Delhi: With just days left for his upcoming action-thriller 'Jawan' to arrive in cinemas, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Nayanthara offered prayers at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. 'Jawan' lead female star Nayanthara also accompanied them as they sought divine blessings at the famous hill shrine.

As per reports, Shah Rukh participated in Suprabhata Seva at the temple. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials welcomed the superstar on his arrival at the temple. They had made all arrangements for the actor and his family to offer prayers. After the darshan, Shah Rukh and his family reached Ranganaykula Mandapam where the priests performed the Veda Ashirvachanam and presented Teertha Prasadam.

He offered prayers at the Tirumala temple ahead of the release of his much-awaited movie 'Jawan'.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Speaking of 'Jawan', it is a Red Chillies Entertainment production. The film is directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role whereas Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Girija Oak also feature in the film.

The makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which left the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh's looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars. Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.