Shah Rukh Khan on how he’s spending time during quarantine with his three kids

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted as #ASKSRK session on Twitter and netizens came up with interesting questions for him. Some of them asked him about his quarantine routine, some wanted to know about his next projects and some talked about his films. It was an interesting session and SRK came up with typically hilarious answers.

The first question which popped up was how the 54-year-old superstar is spending time during the coronavirus lockdown. SRK replied by saying, “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan. The couple are parents to three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam, the youngest of all, stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, oh, he was also asked to comment on Salman Khan’s new song ‘Pyaar Karona’ and SRK gave an awesome response for it too. He said, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...” (Shah Rukh, you are hilarious).

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Take a look at some of the other tweets here:

Yeah I remember Tom Cruise saying the same...”you complete me..” https://t.co/5cy92pnCkK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Bhai social aur physical distancing mein...Mass ki baat mat bol please...will do everything don’t worry. https://t.co/JWoWdNTYAu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

I think we will all have to press Pause...Reset and then Play our worlds going forward. https://t.co/wTWgMuVvlQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Yaar yehi pehle aap...pehle aap mein pista jaa raha hoon...kya karoon. https://t.co/NcGHLVoWfB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

SRK, who was last seen in ‘Zero’, hasn’t announced his next project yet. However, he is producing films under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.