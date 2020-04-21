हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on how he’s spending time during quarantine with his three kids

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted as #ASKSRK session on Twitter and netizens came up with interesting questions for him. Some of them asked him about his quarantine routine, some wanted to know about his next projects and some talked about his films.

Shah Rukh Khan on how he's spending time during quarantine with his three kids
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted as #ASKSRK session on Twitter and netizens came up with interesting questions for him. Some of them asked him about his quarantine routine, some wanted to know about his next projects and some talked about his films. It was an interesting session and SRK came up with typically hilarious answers.

The first question which popped up was how the 54-year-old superstar is spending time during the coronavirus lockdown. SRK replied by saying, “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”  

Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan. The couple are parents to three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam, the youngest of all, stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, oh, he was also asked to comment on Salman Khan’s new song ‘Pyaar Karona’ and SRK gave an awesome response for it too. He said, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...” (Shah Rukh, you are hilarious).

Take a look at some of the other tweets here:

SRK, who was last seen in ‘Zero’, hasn’t announced his next project yet. However, he is producing films under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

