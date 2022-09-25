Shah Rukh Khan raises temperature in new shirtless look and long hair from ‘Pathaan’- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting for his comeback film ‘Pathaan’. Now, the actor treated his fans with a new shirtless look and posted a new picture.

Along with the picture, the actor also posted a hilarious caption in which he seems to be talking to his shirt.

“Me to My Shirt today:

‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….

Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,

Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan,” he captioned the post.

Look at the post -

As soon as SRK shared the picture, fans could not control their excitement and started dropping fire and heart emojis in the comments section. ‘King is coming back,’ commented one user with heart and fire emojis. “2023 belongs to you and only you Shah! It makes me so emotional every time I think how hard you are working to bless us with 3 movies next year. The last 4 years without a Shah Rukh Khan movie have felt so incomplete,” added another user.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan’ is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The actor will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone for the fourth time after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in the year 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film, however, had failed at the box office. Apart from ‘Pathaan’, SRK will also be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’. Recently, his cameo as Vanarastra in ‘Brahmastra’ was appreciated by the fans.