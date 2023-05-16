Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Arrive At Karan Johar's House For Get-Together

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback with YRF's blockbuster action-thriller 'Pathaan'. The film turned out to his highest-grosser of all time and did extensively well at the Box Office. King Khan has his kitty filled with back-to-back projects and the actor has a tight schedule lately. On Monday night, after attending the book launch event of his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at Karan Johar's house. The actor's car was captured arriving at KJo's residence yesterday night.

A few other celebs from the tinsel town, including Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Anand, Rani Mukerji, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, Suhana Khan were among the guests at KJo's house party.

The paparazzi caught Shah Rukh KHan arriving at KJo's house in his brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan. However, they couldn't get a glimpse of the actor as his the read door glass has been covered in black curtains.

Director Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Anand posed for the camerapersons outside Karan Johar's residence. Rani Mukerji and Vaibhai Merchant were also clicked as they arrived at KJo's house.

As per reports, SRK's wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were also present at Karan Johar's house for the reunion.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Atlee's action-thriller film 'Jawan', also featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual role and is slated for released on September 7, 2023.