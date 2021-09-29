Shah Rukh Khan reacts to sons Aryan Khan and AbRam’s adorable photo

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the photo of his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan shared by his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan on her Instagram. In the adorable picture, baby brother AbRam can be seen sitting on his elder brother Aryan’s lap who is teaching him how to play video games on a tablet.

Posting the photo on Instagram, Gauri Khan had written, “Boys night out… @___aryan___”. Commenting on the post, King Khan wittily responded, “Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together….".

Various other B-Town folks took to the comment section to shower their love on the photo. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis in the comment section whereas filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had written, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.” Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan posted evil eye protection amulet emojis in the comment section.

Earlier this week, Aryan Khan was spotted by paparazzi entering a party in Bandra. The star kid did not pose for the shutterbugs. Earlier this year, Aryan completed his graduation from the University of Southern California. He has received a degree in film studies and is interested in filmmaking and not acting.

However, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University and is interested in making an acting career. According to rumours, she will be making her acting debut in a Netflix series produced by Zoya Akhtar along with Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor.