Shah Rukh Khan rushes to Dilip Kumar's residence, offers condolences to Saira Banu - In Pics

New Delhi: On legendary icon Dilip Kumar's death on July 7, 2021, at 7.30 am, the entire nation expressed condolences and felt heartbroken. Besides many celebrities, fans, and colleagues thronging social media to mourn his loss, superstar Shah Rukh Khan rushed to the thespian's residence.

SRK arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence to pay his last respects and offer condolences to Saira Banu. The legendary power couple shared a great bond of affection and love with Shah Rukh and treated him like family.

Earlier when Dilip Kumar was not keeping well some years back, SRK had paid a visit to his house to check on him.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and others - all mourned Dilip Kumar's demise. Dilip Kumar's close family friend Faisal Farooqui, tweeted on behalf of the family, briefing everyone about the last rites ceremony. Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

The mortal remains reached the actor's residence with family members and friends in attendance at 10 am, Wednesday. Several celebs including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respects to the legend.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan pay condolence to Saira Banu on the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vWfEILkEds — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian award the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.