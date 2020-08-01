हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid 2020

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan wish 'Eid Mubarak' in a strong heartfelt message!

The Muslim community across the globe is immersed in the celebrations of 'festival of sacrifice', Bakr Eid or Eid-al-Adha. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan wish 'Eid Mubarak' in a strong heartfelt message!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It is Eid time and our Bollywood celebrities are not missing out on the opportunity to wish their fans on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nafisa Ali to Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and several others took to Twitter and Instagram for extending Eid Mubarak wishes. 

Shah Rukh Khan shared a silhouette image of son AbRam Khan with a message: Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak, Home  May Allah bless us all .

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK.. 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

The Muslim community across the globe is immersed in the celebrations of 'festival of sacrifice', Bakr Eid or Eid-al-Adha. Saudi Arabia announced it on July 31 while the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid declared August 1 as Eid-al-Adha for India. The special day is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

Hee's wishing all our readers a very happy Eid Mubarak!

 

