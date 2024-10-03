Shah Rukh Khan Says It Still Hurts As He Rejected Pushpa Due To This Reason

Mumbai: No one can imagine anyone but Allu Arjun as Pushpa. Allu Arjun conquered the box office and audience in Bollywood with his swag as Pushpa and now fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to spell his magic in Pushpa 2. But did you know that Shah Rukh Khan was approached to play Pushpa and the superstar denied it as he believes now that he couldn't live up to swag like Allu Arjun? At IIFA Awards 2024, SRK and Vicky got into a banter where the Bad Newz actor quizzed the Jawan star about the films he rejected. First, he took Laal Singh Chadha's name, where the witty King Khan said that even Aamir shouldn't have done that film, later he said to the Perfectionist," I love you", clarifying all that he said was in jest.

When Vicky confronted about Pushpa, Shah Rukh said," Oh my god, yaar! You’ve touched on something that still hurts. I really wanted to do Pushpa, but I couldn’t match Allu Arjun sir’s swag." This comment of the superstar was lauded by the crowd.

Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun's special bond

After the massive success of Jawan, Allu Arjun congratulated King Khan and in return, he showered all the love on the Pushpa 2 star," Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u".

Shah Rukh Khan who had made his debut in the south with Hey Ram, once again ruled it with Jawan and how.



