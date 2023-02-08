Shah Rukh Khan Shares Sunkissed Selfie, Expresses Gratitude to Fans On Pathaan’s Success

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom is like no other and the success of ‘Pathaan’ proved it right. In less than two weeks of its run, the film is already a blockbuster and has broken many records at the box office. Now to express gratitude to his fans, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared a new post. In the picture, SRK could be seen looking in front as sun rays fall upon him. “The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan,” he captioned the post.

Fans were delighted to see the picture of their favourite superstar and started showering their love in the comments section. “You are the Sun for us Sir.....you give all of us Hope to Shine,” commented one user. “More power to you Pathan,” another user added.

See the post shared by Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, however, it had failed to impress the audience.

Prior to the release of `Pathaan`, there was a boycott campaign against the film on Deepika Padukone’s saffron-coloured outfit in ‘Besharam Rang’ song. However, all this did not affect its box office numbers as `Pathaan` received a massive response from viewers. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day and has now collected more than Rs 800 Crore at the box office.