Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Kiara-Sidharth, Ananya-Aditya Attend Amritpal Singh Bindra's Bash

New Delhi: Apart from the mushy romance and all that glamour and glitz, if there is something that keeps tinsel town buzzing is its extravagant Page3 bash. On Saturday night, several A-listers from B-Town attended a party hosted by popular filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra at his residence. From Shah Rukh Khan to Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen attending the bash.

Shah Rukh Khan, who prefers to not get clicked by the paps, came in his concealed car and was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. His daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', also arrived for the party. She was dressed in a sky-blue ribbed top, which she paired with matching trousers.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were all smiles as they greeted the photographers from their car. The 'Shershaah' couple looked extremely adorable together. While Sidharth was dressed in a white shirt, Kiara looked pretty in a green and white floral dress.

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also papped arriving at the bash, but separately. Ananya looked pretty in an orange dress, which she paired with a minimal necklace, while Aditya looked dapper as always in a black t-shirt. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in a beige spaghetti top.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Among others who were captured attending the bash were Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. A timeless beauty, Karisma looked beautiful as always in a black dress.