Shah Rukh Khan takes hilarious jibe at fan who asked his fee for ‘Pathaan’, says, ‘Kyon sign karna hai?’

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and interacted with his fans. In the Q and A session, the superstar gave hilarious replies to the questions asked by fans. “10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids,” he wrote as he began the session.

When a fan asked how much fees he charged for his role in ‘Pathaan’, he replied by saying, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein (Do you want to sign me in next film)”.

Not just this, a fan even asked him who is his first girlfriend. To this, he replied, ‘My wife Gauri’.

SRK will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` finally unveiled the trailer. The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh`s character introduces with dialogue "Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega.

"Recently, the makers unveiled the songs `Besharam Rang` and `Jhoome Jo Pathaan` which received massive responses from the fans.`Pathaan` marks Deepika and Shah Rukh`s fourth collaboration after their super hit films `Om Shanti Om`, `Happy New Year` and `Chennai Express`.Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee`s `Jawan`, which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year.