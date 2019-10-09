Shah Rukh Khan to feature on David Letterman's Netflix talk show, trailer out

New Delhi: The excitement of Shah Rukh Khan`s fans is soaring through the roof as the actor has revealed the trailer of his appearance in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman.

Khan will be appearing as Letterman`s next guest on his popular Netflix talk show `My Next Guest Needs No Introduction`.The actor on Twitter shared the trailer of the show which has already hosted Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and George Clooney.

The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY. https://t.co/3OK6B3plm3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2019

While the episode looks all interesting and funny through its trailer, the Bollywood Badshah`s entry to the show seems equally exciting. Introduced as "the most popular movie star in the world" by Letterman, Khan got a rousing welcome with a long round of thunderous applause from the studio audience.

The welcome was such that Letterman had to look at his watch when the audience wouldn`t stop applauding for the megastar. The 53-year-old actor also prepared some Italian delicacies along with ace host who visited Shah Rukh`s bungalow in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid this year.

Playing a prank with the actor, Letterman pretends to have cut his finger. Shah Rukh smilingly says, "The scripting was very good. The performance fell short," he said.

In the end, the `Devdas` actor appreciated the host by saying "For me, it was really wonderful to have met a person of his caliber, of his stature and of course of his talent". The exclusive interview will launch on Netflix on October 25, 2019.