Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan to turn 'Sanki' for Atlee, film announcement on birthday

The movie title has been finalised as Sanki, as per reports.

Shah Rukh Khan to turn &#039;Sanki&#039; for Atlee, film announcement on birthday

New Delhi: The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan is on a break from movies ever since his last outing 'Zero' failed to impress the viewers. It's close to a year now and SRK has not announced any of his upcoming projects.

However, speculation is rife that he will be making the big announcement on his birthday on November 2. Renowned south film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala even tweeted about it. He wrote: “#SRK - #Atlee movie titled #Sanki Announcement on Nov 2nd..”

Earlier too reports of Shah Rukh and Tamil director Atlee joining forces for a project were doing the rounds. The yet-to-be-announced venture will reportedly be a remake of one of Atlee's production like 'Mersal' and 'Theri'.

The movie title has been finalised as Sanki, as per reports.

Meanwhile, SRK's interview with David Letterman has received all the love from fans on social media. Also, the crazy Jabra fans are waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project soon.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanAtleeSankiTamil directorzeroSRK films
