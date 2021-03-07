Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave after arriving in Delhi, pays respect

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently flew to his hometown in Delhi, visited the graves of his parents, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan, in a cemetery to pay his respects. It is to be noted that the actor has been shooting for his upcoming action-thriller drama 'Pathan'. .

It is known that Shah Rukh never fails to visit his parents' resting place to pay respect whenever he is in Delhi and the superstar has mentioned this in his interviews. The actor has often stated that he is a Delhi boy at heart and his Hansraj College connection is no hidden secret.

Pictures of his visit have surfaced on social media. Fashion photographer Viral Bhayani shared a couple of photos of the megastar praying in the cemetery. "When #shahrukhkhan is in Delhi he never misses to pay respects to his late parents," he captioned the post.

Shah Rukh's father Mir Taj Mohammed Khan died of cancer in 1981 while his mother died in 1991 from complications of diabetes. After the death of their parents, his older sister, Shahnaz Lalarukh (born 1960)[36] fell into a depressed state and Khan took on the responsibility of caring for her. Shahnaz continues to live with her brother and his family at their Mumbai residence.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will be making his highly anticipated comeback in films with 'Pathan'. The film is directed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand's and will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars.

Deepika made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh in 2007 release 'Om Shanti Om' and then they co-starred 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express', all of which were Box Office blockbusters.

'Pathan' will also have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as cameo. The film will reportedly have a high-octane fight sequence at the top of the renowned Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai.

In addition, Shah Rukh recently announced his collaboration with his 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Alia Bhatt. He will be co-producing a film with her titled 'Darlings'.