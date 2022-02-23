हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's badass avatar in new soft drink ad unleashes 'Toofan', fans shout 'welcome back Pathan'!

The new look of Shah Rukh Khan in soft drink commercial has bowled over his fans, who are eagerly waiting for Pathan announcement. 

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s badass avatar in new soft drink ad unleashes &#039;Toofan&#039;, fans shout &#039;welcome back Pathan&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ending his hiatus of many months, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and it became viral. The king of hearts, as his fans love to call him, dropped a video clip of his new advertisement commercial for a soft drink brand and guess what? Fans are elated to no end.

SRK can be seen donning long hair and is in full-blown action badass avatar, unleashing 'Toofan'. He took to his social media handles and dropped the new Thums Up advert. He wrote: Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan.
Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.
@thumsupofficial
#Toofan #ThumsUpStrong

Earlier, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were seen in the soft brand's commercials. Looks like SRK has been roped in as the brand ambassador now. He was previously promoting rival cola brand Pepsi. 

The new look of SRK has bowled over his fans, who are eagerly waiting for Pathan announcement. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. He will next be seen in Yash Raj Films (YRF) Pathan which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles respectively. 

It will also have a cameo by Salman Khan. Pathan is scheduled for release on August 15, 2022.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRK adThums Up adSRK thums UpShah Rukh Khan thums up adSalman KhanPathan
Next
Story

'Somewhere, somehow she finally learnt how to live in the now', says Rhea Chakraborty

Must Watch

PT10M4S

DNA: Ukraine Russia Conflict - Why Soviet Union disintegrated?