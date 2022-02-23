Shah Rukh Khan's badass avatar in new soft drink ad unleashes 'Toofan', fans shout 'welcome back Pathan'!

New Delhi: Ending his hiatus of many months, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and it became viral. The king of hearts, as his fans love to call him, dropped a video clip of his new advertisement commercial for a soft drink brand and guess what? Fans are elated to no end.

SRK can be seen donning long hair and is in full-blown action badass avatar, unleashing 'Toofan'. He took to his social media handles and dropped the new Thums Up advert. He wrote: Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan.

Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.

Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan. @ThumsUpofficial#Toofan #ThumsUpStrong pic.twitter.com/OXdKfCI1OL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2022

Earlier, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were seen in the soft brand's commercials. Looks like SRK has been roped in as the brand ambassador now. He was previously promoting rival cola brand Pepsi.

The new look of SRK has bowled over his fans, who are eagerly waiting for Pathan announcement.

King is back on Twitter — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) February 22, 2022

Kya Baat Hai Mass

Pathan Me Maza aane Wala Hai — Raees(@BeingDevilRaees) February 22, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. He will next be seen in Yash Raj Films (YRF) Pathan which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles respectively.

It will also have a cameo by Salman Khan. Pathan is scheduled for release on August 15, 2022.