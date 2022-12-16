Shah Rukh Khan's first comment amid controversy over Pathaan song, says 'people like us will...'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday (Dec 15) while participating at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, emphasized that as negativity has increased social media consumption but individuals like him won't be affected and continue to remain positive.

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive,"Shah Rukh Khan said at the Kolkata event.

"No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," the actor added.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, on Thursday evening. Apart from them, actors Rani Mukerjee, Mahesh Babu, CM Mamta Banerjee and cricketer Sourav Ganguly also attended the grand inaugural function.

The 'Swades' actor donned a black three-piece suit, while Rani was seen twinning with her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-actor and opted for a beautiful black saree. "At present times of political unrest, the children of India try to reject the ideas of the West, it's the lesson they've received from the West. Such isn't our mission. India's there to unite all races. These words of Tagore must echo in all Indians' hearts," Mahesh Bhatt said.

"It's not the spirit of India to reject anything, any race,any culture... It has to be our highest aim to comprehend all things as they are with sympathy&love. It's the spirit of India," said filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt quoting Rabindranath Tagore at International Kolkata Film Festival.

Amitabh on the other hand attended the event in a blue suit.

According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 - 22 December, 2022 in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan is also the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premiere League team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s next action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh, on the other hand, was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' which got positive responses from the audience.