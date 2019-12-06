Shah Rukh Khan's kingsize vacay in LA will make you green with envy – Pics

New Delhi: Expect superstar Shah Rukh Khan to live life kingsize! The badshah of Bollywood is currently enjoying his brief vacay in Los Angeles along with wifey Gauri Khan and decided to tease a few pictures on social media for fans. We must say, he sure knows how to chill like a true blue boss.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and posted pictures from his luxe holiday in Los Angeles. In the caption, he wrote: “Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LaonAirbnb”

Are the pictures making you green with envy? Well, indeed you sure wanna pack your bags and plan a small vacay to a picturesque place after checking out these beautiful snaps by SRK.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film released in December last year. All eyes are on SRK's next project as the actor has not announced any new film as of now.

Speculation is rife that he might star in a film by South director Atlee. Rumours are also doing the rounds that he will be seen in a comic thriller by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The film will reportedly go on the floors next year.

However, no official announcement has been made by the superstar or the makers as of now.