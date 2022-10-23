NewsLifestylePeople
SUHANA KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Suhana's saree PICS is wholesome, actor even asks his daughter a question!

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a couple of pictures in which the soon-to-be actor was wearing a beautiful beige saree designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday reacted to a picture of his daughter Suhana Khan by calling her "elegant and graceful", which the latter shared on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a couple of pictures in which the soon-to-be actor was wearing a beautiful beige saree designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She paired the saree with a spaghetti-strap blouse and emerald earrings. For the caption, Suhana simply wrote, "@manishmalhotra05."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The social media post garnered over 3 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Responding to the picture shared by Suhana, her mother Gauri Khan wrote, "Sarees are so timeless." 

Shah Rukh also commented on Suhana`s post, writing "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time....so elegant & graceful (did u tie the saree urself??!!)" Replying to her dad, Suhana revealed it was Gauri who helped her with the saree. She wrote, "@iamsrk love youuu uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar`s film `The Archies`. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics `The Archies`.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the `The Archies` is still awaited.

