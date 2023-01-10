Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan's UNSEEN party pic with friends goes viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam always manage to hog the limelight when spotted in and around the city. Recently, unseen party pictures of the brother-sister duo Aryan and Suhana surfaced online and fans couldn't keep calm. Looking stylish, Aryan Khan donned a dapper look while Suhana posed in a blue midi dress over a jacket.

‘Gully Boy’ star Shruti Chauhan, who is friends with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of them posing with their gang of pals. Check out the picture here:

Recently, Aryan and Suhana hogged attention for their rumoured relationships. Goss mills are working extra time as several reports suggested that Suhana is dating her ‘The Archies’ co-star and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. And for Aryan, reports hinted that he is rumoured to be dating Nora Fatehi after a couple of photos emerged of them partying at the same venue in Dubai.

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Aryan is all set to make his writing and directing debut in a web series. According to reports, it will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.