Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan looks like a replica of his dad in late 'graduation post'! - See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan recently made a comeback on Instagram with a dashing post. The star kid, who had graduated as part of the class of 2020, didn't share any post about his graduation at the time. However, it appears he has decided to share a 'mandatory graduation post' for his followers. Earlier this year, pictures from his graduation ceremony at the University of Southern California had gone viral on the internet. But it is only now that Aryan thought to celebrate the event with his fans.

He captioned the post saying, "Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess".

Check out Aryan Khan's latest post:

Born on November 13, 1997, Aryan Khan is the eldest son of Bollywood's power couple Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. He has a younger sister Suhana and a younger brother AbRam (7).

He is quite active on social media and has around 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The star kid often shares pictures of himself and snippets of his life with fans.

Aryan completed his education at London’s Sevenoaks School and later, went on to study filmmaking and writing at the University of Southern California.

As a child, Aryan had dubbed the character of 'Tez Pal' in the Hindi version of the animated movie 'The Incredibles' along with his dad Shah Rukh Khan. He won the best dubbing child voice artist male award for the same.