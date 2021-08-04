हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan asks fans to ‘pick a personality’ from her various moods, BFF Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is dressed in a plain black t-shirt which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. The 21 years old had kajal rimmed in her eyes and was wearing glossy lipstick. Suhana opted for a neat middle parting and tied her hair up.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is showing off her acting chops in her latest Instagram post. Suhana shared a stunning collage of her 9 passport size pictures, in which she can be seen giving different expressions. The collage is a mix of coloured and black and white photos - helping in creating a varying mood. The star kid is dressed in a plain black t-shirt which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. The 21 years old had kajal rimmed in her eyes and was wearing glossy lipstick. Suhana opted for a neat middle parting and tied her hair up.

“Pick a personality.” Suhana captioned her post. Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Beauty.” Some other comments from her friends were, “Like the short film you made …. All are different and wonderful”, “Can I pick all?”, “Okay STUNNING”.

Check out the post:

Earlier Suhana stunned her Instagram followers with her recreation of supermodel Cindy Crawford's iconic Pepsi ad. The photo in which Suhana can be seen wearing a white tank top with denim shorts was taken by her mother Gauri. “Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford,” Suhana captioned her post. Her superstar father also dropped in a comment on his daughter’s picture. “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture,” wrote Shah Rukh.

Suhana has limited the comments on her Instagram posts and has previously opened up about facing online hate and trolling for the colour of her skin .“Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” Suhana had penned a powerful note fighting beauty stereotypes and colourism prevalent among Indians.

Suhana is currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She has plans to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue acting professionally.

