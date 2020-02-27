Shah Rukh Khan's video of helping PhD scholar fix her coat goes viral, internet showers love – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has an ocean of fan following, who adore him to the core. Much as he is known for his wit and humour, SRK is equally respected for his humility and for being a true-blue gentleman.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event by La Trobe University where a research scholar was awarded the scholarship named by the superstar—Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University Scholarship. And when the research scholar named Gopika Kattantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur, Kerala came on stage to receive the honour, SRK helped her fix her doctorate white coat.

The videos of him helping her on-stage have gone viral with netizens praising SRK for being a true gentleman as always.

Gopika is working on farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies. She was selected amongst 800 Indian women and awarded the four-year scholarship at the ceremony.

IANS quoted the actor as saying at the event, “I'm a staunch believer in education and I would like to congratulate Gopika. Way forward for everyone is educate and there's never an end to education. Empowering and educating women is key and the world goes forward with educating women. I think education in India or anywhere else in the world is a step forward.”

"I admire Gopika's dedication and determination. This scholarship will enable her to travel to La Trobe in Melbourne, Australia where she will pursue her dreams of helping to improve India's agriculture sector,” he added.

A prelude even to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was held in Mumbai ahead of the main function in Melbourne this year.