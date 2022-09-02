New Delhi: After welcoming Bappa home, Shah Rukh Khan's little one, AbRam Khan visited the majestic and one of the most popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai - Lalbaugcha Raja. The adorable video of the star son has surfaced online where he can be seen wearing his black mask along with SRK's famous bodyguard Ravi Singh and other security staff.

The adorable video of AbRam standing outside the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal 2022 during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival surfaced on social media and fans are loving it. Check it out here:

On August 31, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan brought Ganpati's idol home and shared the first glimpse of the Lord welcomed in his residence - Mannat. Along with SRK, younger son AbRam was also seen in the picture. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me....the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his house every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with `Pathaan`, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has `Dunki` with Taapsee Pannu and `Jawan` with Nayanthara in his kitty.



