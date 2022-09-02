NewsLifestylePeople
LALBAUGCHA RAJA DARSHAN 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan visits majestic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, adorable video surfaces online - Watch

Vinayak Chaturthi 2022 celebrations at SRK's house: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his house every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan visits majestic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, adorable video surfaces online - Watch

New Delhi: After welcoming Bappa home, Shah Rukh Khan's little one, AbRam Khan visited the majestic and one of the most popular Ganpati pandals in Mumbai - Lalbaugcha Raja. The adorable video of the star son has surfaced online where he can be seen wearing his black mask along with SRK's famous bodyguard Ravi Singh and other security staff. 

The adorable video of AbRam standing outside the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal 2022 during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival surfaced on social media and fans are loving it. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

On August 31, 2022, Shah Rukh Khan brought Ganpati's idol home and shared the first glimpse of the Lord welcomed in his residence - Mannat. Along with SRK, younger son AbRam was also seen in the picture. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me....the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all."

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his house every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with `Pathaan`, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has `Dunki` with Taapsee Pannu and `Jawan` with Nayanthara in his kitty. 


 

Live Tv

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan 2022Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 LIVEAbRam KhanSRK's sonShah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan newsSRK newsAryan KhanGanesh Chaturthi 2022Ganesh ChaturthiLalbaugcha Raja PandalGaneshotsavGanesh UtsavVinayak Chaturthi 2022Vinayak Chaturthi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?