Shaheen Bhatt strongly REACTS to rumours about sister Alia Bhatt's pregnancy before marriage with Ranbir Kapoor!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor baby news: Bollywood's 'it' couple dated for many years before tying the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to become parents fr the first time and fans can't be happier. Their families are eagerly waiting for the new addition to the family and it's all about celebrations. But as we know social media today can also be a place for trolling and bullying, a section of haters even commented on Alia's early pregnancy. 

In an interview with News18, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt reacted to rumours of her sister getting pregnant before marriage. Shaheen said, "I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on."

Shaheen and Alia are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and noted actress Soni Razdan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years. The wedding took place at Ranbir's Mumbai residence Vastu in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and relatives in attendance. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia announced her pregnancy 2 months after the wedding with a sonograph picture, literally breaking the internet. 


 

