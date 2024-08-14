Shaheer Sheikh Visits BFF And Cancer Warrior Hina Khan In Hospital; Writes 'You Are Fiery, Fearless'

Mumbai: Actor Shaheer Sheikh on Wednesday shared a picture with Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, as he visited the latter in the hospital, and has called her 'fiery and fearless'.

Shaheer took to Instagram, where he has 4.9 million followers and shared a picture with Hina. In the photo, which is taken in the hospital, we can see Hina smiling and leaning on the shoulders of her friend Shaheer.

Shaheer is gently holding her hand and smiling for the lenses.

The post is captioned as: "You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless. Here's to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #fearless".

Hina commented on the post and said: "Always Always always thr for me".

A fan wrote: "Caption has my heart... god bless this friendship". Another user said: "BFFs are back guys". A fan said: "BFF Goals".

Hina shared the post on her Instagram Stories, and captioned it as: "Shaheer my buddy".

The 36-year-old actress, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Shaheer was last seen in the TV show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He next has the movie 'Do Patti' in the pipeline.