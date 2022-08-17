Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have to be one of the most loved married couples in the country. One recent example of their love could be seen from a clip which Mira Rajput has posted on her social media handle, where both of them can be seen dancing together and having a lot of fun.

While sharing the clip on Instagram, which seems to be from a function celebrating her parents' 40th anniversary, she wrote, "I think I wanna marry you!

Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram You guys make us believe in everlasting love"

In the clip, both Shahid and Mira could be seen grooving to the Bruno Mars song 'I think i wanna marry you'.

On the work front for Shahid, the actor who was last seen at the box office in the remake of the popular south film "Jersey", has multiple films in the line up. It includes names such as 'Sleepless Nights', an action film which is being helmed by 'Tiger' famed director Ali Abbas Zafar and 'Bull', a film inspired by the real-life events of Brigadier Bulsara of the Indian Army.