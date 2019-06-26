close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been a shining example for me: Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan on Wednesday shared a few photographs of Shahid from "Kabir Singh" on Instagram. 

Shahid Kapoor has been a shining example for me: Ishaan Khatter
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter is in awe of his elder brother Shahid Kapoor whom he describes as a shining example and finds it baffling how the "Kabir Singh" actor was able to play the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection.

Ishaan on Wednesday shared a few photographs of Shahid from "Kabir Singh" on Instagram. 

He captioned an image: "As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me. 

"Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centred, loving and responsible family man I know."

The "Dhadak" actor thanked Shahid for "knocking" him out with his performance in the film. 

"Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always, and for knocking me out with your performance in and as 'Kabir Singh'."

"Kabir Singh" narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani), his junior in college. 

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorIshaan KhatterKabir Singh
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for 'bearing with him for 27 years'- Watch

Must Watch

PT24M16S

Watch Debate: How much beneficial Amit Shah's Kashmir visit will be?