Shahid Kapoor has been a shining example for me: Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter is in awe of his elder brother Shahid Kapoor whom he describes as a shining example and finds it baffling how the "Kabir Singh" actor was able to play the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection.

Ishaan on Wednesday shared a few photographs of Shahid from "Kabir Singh" on Instagram.

He captioned an image: "As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me.

"Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centred, loving and responsible family man I know."

The "Dhadak" actor thanked Shahid for "knocking" him out with his performance in the film.

"Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always, and for knocking me out with your performance in and as 'Kabir Singh'."

"Kabir Singh" narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani), his junior in college.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.