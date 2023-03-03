topStoriesenglish2579335
SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Set Dance Floor On Fire With Their Moves, See Video

Not only Shahid Kapoor but his wife Mira Rajput is also a great dancer. If you can't believe it, then right away check out Mira's latest Instagram post.On Thursday, Mira dropped an adorable video featuring her memorable moments with her hubby.

The video features a mix of Mira and Shahid's old videos. From enjoying by the beach in the Maldives to setting the dance floor on fire with their cool moves, the video is all about pure love. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "That's the deal my dear."Learn couple dance Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput wayMira and Shahid's moments have left fans in awe."

Giving serious relationship goalsssssssss," a social media user commented.

"Love the way you both dance," another one wrote.

"How adorable," a fan commented.

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput shared a series of pictures clicked by one and only 'Mr K' (Shahid Kapoor) on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she wrote, "He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr K." Soon after she dropped the post, Shahid quickly replied, "When the subject looks like you it's too easy to make it look good."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is currently basking in Farzi success. Farzi marked Shahid's OTT debut. The show is themed around counterfeit currency. 

Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

