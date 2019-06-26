Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's lovey-dovey boomerang video is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh'. The actor has been showered with immense love and appreciation for playing an obsessive lover brilliantly on-screen. Doting wifey Mira Rajput, who is active on social media posted an adorable boomerang video with hubby dearest.

Mira captioned the lovey-lovey video as: “I got sunshine, on a cloudy day”

Shamira (Shahid and Mira) is one of the most happening couples in the movie business. Both are fitness enthusiasts and are often clicked at the gym. Their fans love to spot them together and this explains their massive popularity on social media platforms.

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, in Gurgaon. It was a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September last year. The duo has is often spotted chilling at various party hubs in Mumbai and is seen as one of the most good-looking couples around.