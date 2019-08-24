Shahid Kapoor opens up about wife Mira Rajput's acting debut

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, has opened up about his wife Mira Rajput's acting debut.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shahid revealed that his wife has no such inclination. “She supports me for what I do, and I will continue to support her for whatever she wants to do.She is creative and has a great sense of clothes and is very good with food, too. She is well-spoken and well-read. She is also quite good with make-up. I appreciate all those things about her. She has a sense of design when it comes to houses and furniture. Having said that, she is pretty comfortable in front of the camera, too,” he said.

Shahid also talked about working with his brother Ishaan. He said, "If we like a script, I would be happy to work with him.”

On the work front, Shahid's Kabir Singh has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The film has become the top-grossing movie of the year, and Shahid's first solo hit to cross Rs 250 crore mark at the Box Office.