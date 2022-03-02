Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur to marry Mayank Pahwa, wedding festivities begin: Video

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with actor couple Seema and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank on Wednesday (March 2). Sanah made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Shaandaar’ (2015) that starred her brother Shahid and father Pankaj Kapur. Actress Alia Bhatt was the female lead in the film.

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Viaan Shah took to Instagram to share a sneak peak from Sanah’s wedding festivities. "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu,” wrote Viaan, along with a video of Sanah and Mayank enjoying dhol beats.

Viaan also shared video of his parents Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah blessing Sanah.

In the video, Sanah is seen dressed in magenta pink lehenga and Mayank wore an olive green kurta pyjama set.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding is taking place in Mahabaleshwar.

“The wedding is happening in Mahabaleshwar and the family has already reached the venue. While the mehendi and sangeet functions are happening today, the wedding is scheduled for tomorrow. It's an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while,: a source informed Pinkvilla.

Reportedly, the Pahwas and Kapurs have been family friends for several years.The couple had gotten engaged months ago and are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Sanah made her Bollywood debut with ‘Shaandaar’ (2015). The film starred her brother Shahid and father Pankaj Kapur. Actress Alia Bhatt also starred in the film.

Sanah and Shahid have the same father, Pankaj Kapur. After divorcing Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem, Pankaj married actress Supriya Pahak. Shahid also has a half brother, Ishaan Khattar.

Ishaan is his brother from mother Neelima’s second wedding to actor Rajesh Khattar.