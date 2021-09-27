Shahid Kapoor says THIS to fan asking 'who's more difficult to handle, wife or kids?'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had a hilarious response to a fan who asked him 'who's more difficult to handle? wife or kids'.

On Monday (September 27), Shahid Kapoor was hosting a Q and A session on Twitter with his fans which is where this question propped up.

In response, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, "Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak," leaving netizens in splits.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Mira Kapoor)

The fan replied to Shahid's comment and wrote that he is only 20 years old but wanted to prepare for the future. He said, "Sir, abhi 20 sal ka hu ,bas jankari ke liye puch raha tha .......Har ladai k liye phle se taiyar rahna chahta hu. By the way, thanks for replying sir .....You have made my day. Love you, big fan of your's"

Take a look at Shahid's response:

Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak https://t.co/9rRSpinMZX — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

In another question, a fan asked Shahid about his views on actress Samantha Akkineni's performance in the web series 'Family Man 2'. He expressed that he loved her performance and would love to work with her in the future.

Totally loved her on the show. Would love to work with her some time. https://t.co/KhFS9BUclH — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

On the work front, Shahid has a sports drama 'Jersey' in the pipeline which will release in theatres on December 31, 2021. Apart from that, he will feature in an upcoming untitled OTT spy series along with actress Raashi Khanna.

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput Kapoor in 2015 with a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple has two kids together, a daughter Misha and a son Zain.