हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor shares heartfelt note for wife Mira Rajput, calls her 'centre of his world'

Mira and Shahid got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. 

Shahid Kapoor shares heartfelt note for wife Mira Rajput, calls her &#039;centre of his world&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: It's actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's birthday today and to make the occasion special, he penned a loved-up post on Instagram.

Calling Mira the centre of his world, Shahid wrote, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other's arms but on the days we cry in each other's arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Alongside the note, the 'Kaminey' star posted a string of images of him sharing smiles with Mira.

Mira also received heartfelt birthday wishes from her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter. "Precious . HBD `gaaaallll` @mira.kapoor & thu thu to u 2," Ishaan commented on Shahid's post.

Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer Kanika Kapoor have also extended birthday greetings to Mira.

Mira and Shahid got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira RajputMira Rajput BirthdayHrithik RoshanShahid Kapoor photos
Next
Story

Ananya Panday’s fresh photoshoot will make you crave for more!

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking: Mullah Hassan Akhund to be the new Prime Minister, announcement of new Afghan govt made