Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on 'Jersey' sets

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday turned a year older, and it's a working birthday for him. He will spend his special day on the sets of his upcoming film "Jersey".

"The film is very close to my heart and I feel happy and gratified to be working on my birthday especially on the sets of 'Jersey'," Shahid said.

"Wishing him a very happy birthday", Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram Story and penned a cute post for him.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," she wrote alongside an image in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other.

Not only this, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter too wished him on social media. He uploaded a string of images of Shahid on his Instagram handle.

"Mere bade miya. Happy birthday bhaijaan," Ishaan captioned the images.

Speaking of Shahid's upcoming film, "Jersey" will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.