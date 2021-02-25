Shahid Kapoor turns 40! We bet you didn't know these facts about Kabir Singh star

New Delhi: On Shahid Kapoor's 40th birthday, we decided to dig deeper and find out some lesser-known facts about the Kabir Singh actor. The superstar, who worked in several blockbuster hits such as Haider, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh has another interesting project 'Jersey'lined-up for release.

Let's take a look at some unknown facts about Shahid Kapoor on his birthday:

Ad world charm

The chocolaty Shahid before making his grand debut in Ken Ghosh's 'Ishq Vishk' in 2003 was seen as a popular face in many advertisements and television commercials. The cute-looking actor, was even seen in many music videos. He became famous after he was seen with Hrishita Bhatt in the song 'Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra by the band Aryans.

Capital Connect

Not many are aware about the fact that Shahid completed his initial schooling years in New Delhi. He studied in Gyan Bharati School till class 4, before he was shifted to Rajhans Vidyalaya in Mumbai. Born to veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim, Sasha (as he is fondly called) was three-year-old when his parents got separated. The actor has cordial relations with step-mom Supriya Pathak. He has three siblings—sister Sanah and brothers Ishaan Khattar and Ruhaan Kapur.

Background Dancer

Although his parents were actors in the industry, it was easy for Shahid to make his won mark. The actor started off as a background dancer in Subhash Ghai's 'Taal' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shahid is a great dancer, and that we all know. But the actor honed his dancing skills at Shiamak Davar's institute, where he was seen by Ghai. The actor was part of Shiamak's dancing academy called Shiamak Davar Institute for the Performing Arts (SDIPA) from 1995 to 2001, reportedly.

Shah Rukh Lookalike

After his debut film managed to become a runaway hit at the Box Office. Shahid had to struggle a lot to break the mould. From the time he was first seen on the small screen, the actor was compared to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Some even said that he looks like SRK and that it will be difficult for him to make his own identity. However, the actor took it up as a challenge and has today successfully made his own standing in the industry.

Vegetarian Lad

The actor is a proud vegetarian. Reports suggest that it is American author Brian Hines who has influenced Shahid's lifestyle choice. The 'Kaminey' star lent his support to PETA India's vegan campaign. He even bagged PETA India's Sexiest Vegetarian contest in 2009 and was named PETA Asia-Pacific’s Sexiest Vegetarian Man in 2011.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurdwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

Happy Birthday, Sasha!