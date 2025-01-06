The excitement for Deva, the upcoming action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, continues to build, especially with its gripping teaser gaining widespread attention. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the teaser has captured the interest of audiences nationwide and earned praise from some of the biggest names in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries.

Acclaimed actress Jyothika, who shares a close friendship with director Rosshan Andrrews, took to Instagram to wish him success, writing, “All the very best, dearest Rosshan.”

Malayalam superstar Manju Warrier also expressed her enthusiasm, sharing the teaser on Instagram with a comment that read, “This is going to be killer @rosshanandrrews.”

In addition, actor Nivin Pauly joined the wave of support by sharing the Deva poster and sending his best wishes to the team, adding heart emojis and a heartfelt note of appreciation.

Directed by the celebrated Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is produced by Umesh Bansal and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The high-octane action thriller is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. With such strong industry backing and buzz from top stars, the anticipation for Deva continues to rise.