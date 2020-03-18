Shahid Kapoor's gym in Mumbai sealed after he flouted rules despite ban, claims report

New Delhi: If media reports are to be believed, actor Shahid Kapoor's gym in Mumbai's Bandra has been sealed after he and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted working out there on Sunday despite government guidelines to shut all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and parks across the state till March 31. However, the star couple was apparently allowed to workout at the gym.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now taken a strict action against the gym owner for not following the rules and has sealed the gym. The municipal body has also called out the gym owner and Shahid for their "irresponsible behaviour".

"It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don't follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked," the assistant municipal commissioner of the area was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying.

Meanwhile, the gym owner dismissed claims that the gym has been sealed. He added that they are following the government guidelines and Shahid, who is his close friend, was just spending time with them. He further stated that Shahid had returned Mumbai from Chandigarh and has asked him to get some equipment.

Shahid was shooting for 'Jersey' in Chandigarh but stopped filming as cine bodies ordered to halt all shoots from March 19 to 31. Shahid even tweeted, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."

India has reported 137 positive coronavirus cases. So far, three people - one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra - have died after getting infected with the virus.