हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput is burning Instagram with her latest bikini picture!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurdwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s wifey Mira Rajput is burning Instagram with her latest bikini picture!

New Delhi:  Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Delhi-based wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is a stunner in every sense of the word. She recently dropped a bomb of a picture on Instagram, posing in a gorgeous bikini. 

Mira Rajput flaunted her perfect svelte figure, rocking a wine coloured bikini with a multi-coloured overall complementing her entire pool look. She wrote in the caption: Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad  #dreaming

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurdwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mira RajputShahid KapoorBikini picsmira rajput picsmira rajput photosShahid Kapoor wife
Next
Story

Salman Khan shares a note for fans after court hearing in blackbuck case, read here

Must Watch

PT18M13S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day