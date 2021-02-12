Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput is burning Instagram with her latest bikini picture!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Delhi-based wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is a stunner in every sense of the word. She recently dropped a bomb of a picture on Instagram, posing in a gorgeous bikini.

Mira Rajput flaunted her perfect svelte figure, rocking a wine coloured bikini with a multi-coloured overall complementing her entire pool look. She wrote in the caption: Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurdwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.