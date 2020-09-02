Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput's glam make-up look is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor's gorgeous wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is an avid social media user. She often shares her posts on Instagram and has a solid 2.3 million fanbase.

In the recent post, Mira posted a glam picture of hers which will leave your jaws on the floor. She wrote: The AFTER with @justbobbibrown She is magic. #keepitreal

The viral picture post has been liked by as many as 118,579 users on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.