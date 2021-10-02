हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shakira

Shakira says she and son was attacked and robbed by white boars

According to Fox News, Shakira recounted the ordeal that took place at an unnamed park near Barcelona, in a series of Instagram Stories. The singer admitted to put up a fight to keep the purse.

Shakira says she and son was attacked and robbed by white boars
File Photo

Washington: Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has revealed that she and her son were attacked by a pair of wild boars while on a recent Spanish holiday.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old singer recounted the ordeal that took place at an unnamed park near Barcelona, in a series of Instagram Stories. "They`ve destroyed everything,"
Shakira said in the clip, which did not show the `Hips Don`t Lie` singer`s face.

She added, "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it."

Shakira admitted she put up a fight to keep the purse. "Milan tell the truth," Shakira said to her son in the clip, while showing him walking to the bathroom. She continued, "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Wild boars have been an issue in Spain and are listed on the World Conservation Union`s most invasive species list. Neither Shakira nor her son appeared to have been hurt by the encounter at the unnamed park, as per Fox News. 
 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ShakiraShakira songsShakira attackedShakira wild boarsShakira marriage
Next
Story

Sonu Sood launches 'Desh Ke Liye' campaign to combat drug addiction

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine