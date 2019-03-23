हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor breaks silence over Shraddha Kapoor's marriage rumours

The rumours of Shraddha Kapoor tying the knot with boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha had spread like wildfire. While the actress and Rohan have not reacted to the news, her father Shakti Kapoor has broken his silence over it.

Shakti Kapoor breaks silence over Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s marriage rumours

New Delhi: The rumours of Shraddha Kapoor tying the knot with boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha had spread like wildfire. While the actress and Rohan have not reacted to the news, her father Shakti Kapoor has broken his silence over it.

Speaking to Spotboye, Shakti said, "Bullsh**t. There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is choc-o-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap.” 

“My daughter tells me everything that is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent, " he added.

Earlier, Shraddha was rumoured to be dating filmmaker Farhan Akhtar but things fizzled out between them soon and they parted ways. Farhan is now happily dating Shibani Dandekar, who he plans to marry this April.

On the work front, Shraddha is shooting for Street Dancer in London. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Apart from this, Shraddha will be seen in Chichore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tags:
Shraddha KapoorShakti KapoorFarhan AkhtarRohan Shrestha
