Siddhant Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor's son, Siddhanth, gets bail after being arrested for drug consumption in Bengaluru

Four people detained have also been released on station bail, as per the police. Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the Police as and when called.

Pic: IANS

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has now been released on station bail after he was arrested on Monday when his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs. The other four people detained have also been released on station bail, as per the police. Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the Police as and when called, said Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru. Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday (June 11) night.

Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted. "Last night, we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.

Also read: Shakti Kapoor reacts as son Siddhanth Kapoor is detained in drugs case, says ‘It’s not possible’

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside. "Hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," added DCP East

Tags:
Siddhant KapoorDrug caseShraddha KapoorBengaluru Police
