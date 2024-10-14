Advertisement
SHAKTI MOHAN

Choreographer Shakti Mohan Turns Mumbai Mall Into Pajama Party With Her Flash Mob Squad - Watch

Shakti Mohan led an electrifying flash mob at a Mumbai mall, showcasing her dance prowess and celebrating creativity with a lively Pajama Party featuring 20 female dancers in stylish PJs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Acclaimed Indian dancer, choreographer, and actress Shakti Mohan turned heads and lifted spirits as she led an exhilarating flash mob at a popular Mumbai mall, transforming the venue into a lively Pajama Party. 

Joined by a squad of 20 talented female dancers, Mohan and her team donned stylish Victoria’s Secret Iconic PJ Sets, creating a visually stunning spectacle. The energetic performance featured a high-octane choreographed routine that captivated shoppers and onlookers alike.

