Choreographer Shakti Mohan Turns Mumbai Mall Into Pajama Party With Her Flash Mob Squad - Watch
Shakti Mohan led an electrifying flash mob at a Mumbai mall, showcasing her dance prowess and celebrating creativity with a lively Pajama Party featuring 20 female dancers in stylish PJs.
New Delhi: Acclaimed Indian dancer, choreographer, and actress Shakti Mohan turned heads and lifted spirits as she led an exhilarating flash mob at a popular Mumbai mall, transforming the venue into a lively Pajama Party.
Joined by a squad of 20 talented female dancers, Mohan and her team donned stylish Victoria’s Secret Iconic PJ Sets, creating a visually stunning spectacle. The energetic performance featured a high-octane choreographed routine that captivated shoppers and onlookers alike.
