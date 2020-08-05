हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon 'thrilled and overwhelmed' with all the love!

Shakuntala Devi biopic released on July 31, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon &#039;thrilled and overwhelmed&#039; with all the love!

New Delhi: Actress Vidya Balan's performance as a Math wizard in 'Shakuntala Devi' has been loved by the audience. Bringing maths into our lives again and making it extremely fun and intriguing, India's first Hindi biopic 'Shakuntala Devi' successfully released last Friday. 

The Vidya Balan starrer film received immense love from audience and critics alike for the incredible performances and the nuanced story between the real life mother-daughter.

Speaking on the fabulous response received for the film, director and co-writer, Anu Menon said, “I am thrilled and overwhelmed with the love that Shakuntala Devi is receiving from consumers every day. What makes this appreciation even more special – is that we made a ‘mainstream’ film on Maths, motherhood and a gloriously flawed but unapologetic female protagonist, all subjects that aren’t often addressed in commercial Indian films. We have had families that have watched the movie together - loved it, had discussions after and gone to find out more about the one only Human Computer!”

Shakuntala Devi biopic released on July 31, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

 

