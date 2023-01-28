Shama Sikander Flaunts Curves in Corset top, Bikini Bottom, Strikes Sensuous Pose, See Pics

NEW DELHI: Actress Shama Sikander is known for treating her fans with her bold and sensuous photos and videos for often than not. She has made millions of her fans go weak on their knees with her sizzling hot side. Her social media page is abuzz with sensational photoshoots and videos and adding to the trend, she dropped her photos in a black corset top and black bottom, setting the internet on fire.

Shama left the internet sweating in peak January as she sensuously posed before the lenses in an all-black look. The actress flaunted her curves confidently and gave us glamorous vibes in the photos. All we can say is that Shama slayed it like never before in the corset top and bikini bottom look and is a complete treat to watch for. Take a look at her photos below:

A few days back, Shama shared her look in poka-dotted bikini set while she lays on a bed and chills. Sharing the photos, she captioned it writing, "Lazing around cozzzzx its Sundayyyyy. #sunday #lazymood #woman #lazylahme #bangkok #actorslife #shamasikander." While many hailed her bold look others found it hard to digest. One user wrote: This is too much.

Shama Sikander became a household name for her performance in the daily soap 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'. She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven. Shama played the lead antagonist in 'Baal Veer' and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

Later on, she did a short film and a mini-series. She started her own production company named Shama Sikander Films Pvt. Ltd and produced the short film series 'Ab Dil Ki Sunn'.

Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron in a dreamy-white wedding in Goa on March 14, 2022. The two got married as per Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members.