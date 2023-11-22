Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph As She Takes Dip In Pool In A Monokini - PICS

New Delhi: Shama Sikander knows how to keep her fans hooked by sharing photos of her on social media. Now, Shama has dropped a series of bold photos in which she was seen being donning a monochrome monokini at a pool side. Her monokini featured halter neck straps and the actress looked uber cool in blue sunnies.

To complement her pool look, she kept her long hair open and kept the makeup minimal. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Drowning out the chaos, soaking in calmness”.

Recently, Shama dropped a sexy picture in a gorgeous, leopard-printed monokini with a plunging neckline. The actress made jaws drop in an animal print monokini. She accessorised the look with blue-tinted sunnies and a black scarf. She kept her open hair loose and opted for a nude lip shade. Sharing the video on social media, she wrote in the caption, "Radiating confidence with every step."

The actress treated her fans with a slew of steamy pics from her recent vacation and fans are in love. Taking the internet by a storm, fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. The actress looks smouldering in a leopard-print monokini as she enjoys her vacay.

On the work front, Shama Sikander has been featured in several Bollywood films such as 'Prem Aggan' and 'Mann'. She was also seen in a supporting role in 'Ansh: The Deadly Part'. Shama Sikander was seen in 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and later in 'Shunyaa', 'Seven'.

On the occassion of Father's Day, Shama Sikander took a walk down memory lane and recalled her best moments with her father.

"I was always the pampered one in my family and my father greatly loved me. He would fulfil all my wishes and never let me feel sad. I think I was definitely his favourite. This Father's Day, I really want to thank him for being the first love of my life and for teaching me what respect truly means," Shama Sikander said.

Addingly, Shama said, "Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating and honouring the fathers and father figures who have made a profound impact on our lives. It reminds us to express gratitude for their love, guidance, and support throughout our journey. Whether through small gestures or grand celebrations, let us use this day to make our fathers feel cherished and appreciated."