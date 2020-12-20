Shama Sikander takes to pole dancing in Dubai, shares video

New Delhi: TV actress Shama Sikander is an internet sensation. The ‘Baalveer’ actress, who is currently in Dubai, has taken to pole dancing to stay fit.

Taking to Instagram, Shama recently shared a video of her dancing on the pole. She captioned it as, “Woooppppaaaa.....You don’t know how powerful you are until you’re pushed to your limits or you try something new, didn’t know I could do this in the First go. Of course it’ll improve with practice but i am Feeling extremely blessed and grateful to my body and soul for filling me with so much strength and courage....”

This is what she shared:

The video went viral and her fans could not stop swooning over her dancing abilities.

"I am a big fan of dancing and fitness. Anything that combines these two, has to be a tick on my list. Pole dancing was on my mind for sometime and I needed a good coach and team to learn it from," Shama was quoted by IANS as saying.

"Dubai has got some amazing coaches and I couldn't let go of that opportunity. I am a beginner, but I am willing to do it like a pro. It's beautiful," she added.

She also called dancing on the pole “a lot like meditation”.

Shama whose Instagram family reached 2 million thanked her fans in a fun way.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos from Dubai. She has acted in many TV shows including ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’ and ‘Kaajjal’. Shama also featured in Naman Nitin Mukesh’s 2019 thriller-drama ‘Bypass Road’.