FATHER'S DAY 2022

Shamita Shetty remembers her dad on Father's Day, pens emotional note

Actress Shamita Shetty is missing her late father Surendra Shetty. On the occasion of Father's Day, she shared a heartfelt note along with a picture remembering her father.

Jun 19, 2022

Shamita Shetty remembers her dad on Father's Day, pens emotional note

NEW DELHI: Actress and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Shamita Shetty, who is currently on a vacation with her family in UK, shared a photo of her late father - Surendra Shetty on the occasion of Father's Day. The actress took it to her Instagram account and posted a cute picture of her father Surendra Shetty and her nephew Viaan and wrote a heart warming emotional caption.

Her caption read, "Happy Father’s Day my Daddy. You are forever in my heart… until we meet again." It is indeed an emotional day for Shamita as she misses her father on this auspicious day.

However, making her father proud, Shamita has been constantly working and winning hearts of the audience. 

The actress, on the work front has been keeping busy lately with music videos and collaborations. Shamita recently shot a music video with Raqesh Bapat for which the fans cannot keep calm! 

Apart from this the actress is also gearing up for her upcoming projects.

 

 

